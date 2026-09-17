The sweeper who took on dacoits

BACK in 1982, my father was commanding a regiment in Gwalior. Madhya Pradesh. I often heard him tell my mother that his career prospects were limited because he wasn’t getting along with his Brigade Commander. During our summer holidays in Punjab, a telegram arrived from the unit Adjutant that brought an instant smile to dad’s face. The GOC (General Officer Commanding the division) had commended his regiment for an act of bravery by one of its jawans.

At the time, the area was notorious for dacoits — the Chambal ravines provided them with safe hideouts. Phoolan Devi was active in the region (she surrendered in 1983). The GOC was on a farewell visit to the station; almost the entire regiment had gone to his Durbar (now called Sainik Sammelan), leaving behind only a few personnel as a ‘rear party’. Among those in the rear was the unit sweeper, Kalicharan.

Advertisement

While working outside the Quarter Guard beside the main highway, he heard a gunshot. Two persons, later identified as Phoolan Devi’s gang members, inadvertently entered the unit area while fleeing. They were armed with a country-made pistol and a knife. Kalicharan challenged them. The one with the pistol tried to shoot. Reacting instantly and risking his life, Kalicharan brought him down with the handle of his broom. Hearing the commotion, the Quarter Guard sentries rushed in. Together, they overpowered both men, who were disarmed and detained.

Advertisement

The Guard Commander then informed the Duty Clerk, who rang the Brigade Duty Clerk and asked him to pass the information to the Adjutant, who was attending the Durbar. Within minutes, a scribbled chit reached the Adjutant. He handed it to the Officiating CO sitting next to him. The message then reached the Station Commander, who conveyed it to the GOC, even as the latter stood on the podium addressing the troops.

The GOC paused mid-speech as he read the chit marked ‘Operational Immediate’. He smiled as the congregation wondered what the message was all about. “The entire regiment is sitting here before me, the CO is on leave and only a handful of men are in the unit. Yet, within minutes of an incident, the news reaches me. What better farewell gift could a GOC ask for?”

Advertisement

The audience broke into applause. “This is the kind of ‘Dastoor’ every unit must have,” the GOC concluded.

The miscreants, along with their weapons, were handed over to the police. They turned out to be wanted criminals, and the district police chief thanked my father. The Brigade Commander, however, gave my father a lukewarm Annual Confidential Report (ACR). The GOC, as Reviewing Officer, was clearly impressed by the “Dastoori Paltan” and must have improved the ACR, as dad did get his next rank. “I partly owe my promotion to Kalicharan,” he would quip. Motivated by the incident, I joined the same regiment and commanded it three decades later.

The writer is a Mohali-based contributor