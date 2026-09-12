The tailor who turned old into gold

FIVE decades ago, there was hardly a family in my neighbourhood that did not have half a dozen children. Almost every classmate of mine had at least three brothers and two sisters. In our own family, we were six brothers. Just two years separated one sibling from the next one.

Kids outgrow their clothes rather quickly. Unlike today, children’s dresses were not thrown away when they became ill-fitting in those days. If an elder brother outgrew his pants and shirts, these would be passed on to his younger brother — after some alterations, of course. Not many tailors undertook this work. We had only one such tailor, ‘Alter’ Ahmed, who had a shop on Pondy Bazaar, Madras (Chennai). The dresses he altered fitted us like newly stitched ones.

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Ahmed dealt almost exclusively with dress alterations; he seldom accepted cloth for making new dresses. He and his measuring tape were inseparable. He drank countless cups of tea and, according to his assistants, even slept with the “garland” of his profession around his neck. It was to him what a stethoscope is to a doctor. Ahmed also had a pencil stub perched on his ear.

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He wore his Namaz cap all the time, and I never saw him bare-headed. His shop, which he operated from the veranda of an old building, was overflowing with old trousers and shirts. Bundles and bundles of them lay everywhere. He worked almost round the clock. Still, he could not be punctual when it came to deliveries. One had to visit his shop a dozen times before their items of clothing became ready.

At any given time, he would have no less than 50 garments pending alteration. Ahmed used to treat young customers like me as his own children. Hundreds of families like ours with several children gave him good business.

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When I went to college, I did not get a new set of pants and shirts. I could only have my elder brother’s clothes altered. When I sat looking glum after handing over to him my brother’s pants and shirts, Ahmed encouraged me by saying, “Don’t worry at all, dear. I will see that they look and feel like new ones.”

I still remember Ahmed’s face because he looked like the legendary Tamil comedian Thangavelu, who had his heyday in the 1950s and starred in popular films such as Alibabavum 40 Thirudargalum (Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves). When I told him about the resemblance, he said, “You are right, my dear. Thangavelu Sir himself once came to my shop and exclaimed, ‘My God, you look exactly like me! It is like looking at my image in a mirror’.” He rose even higher in my estimation after this revelation.

The writer is a Chennai-based contributor