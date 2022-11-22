 The tale of a wily con artist : The Tribune India

The tale of a wily con artist

The tale of a wily con artist


Yashvir Mahajan

News about Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused of running an extortion racket from the Tihar Jail, evoked memories of a con man who was as wily as him, if not more. In 1984, I was posted as a customs inspector at the Attari border. The border was closed in the wake of Operation Bluestar. On a sultry day, a handsome man of about 30 was ushered into my room. He introduced himself as Premjit Rampal, ‘director’ of a public sector bank. Presenting his gilded visiting card, he asked me for help. He claimed that the niece of the bank’s chairman and her two-year-old daughter were stranded in Pakistan.

We arranged their entry as a special case. It was an onerous task as Punjab had been notified as a disturbed state. They entered India in a brand-new Ford car and furnished a bank guarantee for about Rs 6 lakh, which included customs and other duties for the temporary import of the car, to be re-exported within three months. I felt gratified to help someone in distress.

A few months later, the BSF inspector whose help I had sought in securing the woman’s return complained that he had been defrauded by Rampal on the promise of securing his son a job in the bank. Alarmed that the car had not been exported within the given time frame, I found out that the bank guarantee had been forged.

After weeks of following a consistent trail, the car was spotted in Faridabad with an industrialist who had bought it from Rampal. The vehicle was seized, much to my satisfaction and extreme dismay of its owner who had spent a staggering sum on it. The car was registered in Batala on the basis of fudged import documents and payment of customs duty. The registering authority, when told about it, disclosed that he was also conned. Rampal had issued him a fake bank cheque to buy a scooter.

A year later, Rampal bumped into us at a coffee house in Amritsar. While we were overpowering him, he tore a document and tried to swallow it. When pieced together, it turned out to be a cheque for Rs 15 lakh. The bank manager accompanying him had advanced him a hefty loan without collateral. Rampal had convincingly posed as a big shot in the Ministry of Defence. We arrested him and put him in custody at the Gharinda police station.

Meanwhile, a letter from the purported niece of the bank chairman was received at the customs house, Amritsar, beseeching the authorities to punish him. Rampal was her paramour. Having been led up the garden path, she had left her husband and flown from London to marry him. Narrating her tale of woes, she said that a few weeks after arrival, he had disappeared with her car, jewellery and cash, leaving her stranded in India.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

2
Delhi

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

3
Nation

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

4
Entertainment

Watch: Nigerian singer Burna Boy meets Sidhu Moosewala’s parents in UK; presents this special gift to them

5
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

6
Ludhiana

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

7
World

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases

8
Punjab

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit alias ‘Khanpuria’; carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh

9
Delhi

Social media celebrity 'Rowdy Bhati' dies in car crash in Greater Noida

10
World

162 dead as strong earthquake topples houses in Indonesia's Java

Don't Miss

View All
Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Top News

‘Enormous tragedy’, Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with ‘kid gloves’

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'

No efforts to reach real culprits: SC

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...

Criminal Nexus: National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna


Cities

View All

Free eye check-up camp organised near Rayya

Temp dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Khalsa College Student clears NET

Tarn Taran: Woman poisoned, in-laws booked

Amritsar: Cop booked for celebratory firing

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

11 of 75 had reacted ‘adversely’ to Propofol made by HP firm, ‘six’ died

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

No need for Tribune flyover, High Court told

Panchkula club sealed for serving liquor sans permit

Terror funding case: Panjab University student sent to judicial custody

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

BJP releases 'sting video' showing AAP 'selling' ticket, Kejri's party terms it fake

Satyendar Jain moves court, seeks raw fruits, veggies in jail

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Warring

Finally, work on Halwara int’l airport resumes after 8 months

District Ludhiana sees no fresh Covid case

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

No relief from dengue, dist sees 21 fresh cases

Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response

8-wkt victory for MAC team