The train that was an hour late

WE rushed from Kasauli to Chandigarh to catch a Gurugram-bound express train, only to learn that it was one hour late. “If only we had been informed earlier,” I grumbled to my companion. “We could have spent an additional hour in the mountains, taking in some more fresh air before we returned to our polluted city.”

Finally, the train arrived and we occupied our seats. Then we started going about our usual routine — reading the newspaper and having tea with snacks. A bag slipped from the overhead carriage and narrowly missed an elderly man sitting under it. Apart from this incident, nothing untoward happened.

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Little did we know that a tragedy had already happened. As our station drew near, a railway staffer helped us unload our luggage and wheel it towards the exit — the train stopped at Gurugram for only two minutes.

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A man complained to the employee, “Train puri ek ghanta late. Aisa hota toh nahin, aaj kya hua?”

He told us that a woman had thrown herself in front of the train. “Bach gayi kya?” I asked.

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“Arre madam, train ke aage aane ke baad kaun bachta hai?” he replied.

Questions flooded my mind. How old was she? What led her to take this extreme step? Had life become so unbearable that she preferred death? Was suicide an act of cowardice or bravery? Who were the bereaved? Did she leave children behind, creating an absence that would haunt them for the rest of their lives?

I also wondered what happened when someone was crushed by a train. Was the skull smashed like a walnut? Did the severed limbs get scattered? And then there was blood all over the place. The scene was too horrific to contemplate.

“What is the protocol when such an incident happens?” I asked.

“Station staff, the police and emergency services are instructed to cut the power supply, halt rail traffic and extricate the victim’s body,” he said.

What about the engine driver, I thought. What does he feel when a train speeds towards someone on the track and he is unable to do anything to save the person?

Later, I learnt that after such a mishap, known as a Person-Under-Train incident, train drivers often experienced Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

I was upset because our train was just an hour late; for that woman and her family, it was already too late.

The writer is a Gurugram-based gynaecologist