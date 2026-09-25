The trappings of hi-tech hygiene

THERE I was at the airport, all set to catch a flight to Goa. I had glided through online check-in and airport security with enviable efficiency. Then I entered the washroom. That turned out to be the real security check. A gleaming chrome tap had the quiet authority of an immigration officer. I offered one hand. Rejected. I tried the other. Rejected again. Both palms together. Only after an awkward pause did a thin stream of water appear, as though my fingerprints had finally matched some invisible database.

“Biometric verification successful,” the tap seemed to murmur. I wasn’t washing my hands anymore. I was proving my identity. The soap dispenser proved even more discerning. I cupped both palms beneath it. “Processing...” Move closer? “Almost there.” “Request timed out.” A modest blob of soap eventually landed somewhere between my wrist and my watch.

Advertisement

The hand dryer belonged to an entirely different department. It sprang into action before I reached it, then lapsed into dignified silence when I actually needed it. The automatic flush, eager to demonstrate professional efficiency, flushed twice before I had even stepped aside.

Advertisement

By now I was convinced these devices held daily briefings. I could almost hear them exchanging amused sighs over my hopelessly ways. The washroom no longer waited to serve me. It waited to assess my eligibility.

Once upon a time, there was a sturdy tap that trusted you completely. You turned it, and it obeyed. Beside it sat a dependable soap bar with its unmistakable medicinal fragrance. No sensors. No suspense. Just simple cooperation. Then came liquid soap. Then stylish dispensers. Then touch-free taps. Then intelligent dryers. Every innovation arrived wrapped in the reassuring promise of making life simpler.

Advertisement

Advertisements have perfected the illusion. A flawlessly dressed model glides into a gleaming bathroom. One graceful wave and crystal-clear water flows obediently. Real life is less of a luxury advertisement and more of a live audition.

I have watched impeccably dressed executives, seasoned travellers and globe-trotting professionals performing the same bewildered ballet before reluctant sensors. The instructions don’t help much. Some sensors remind me of government offices. Your first attempt is treated as a mere inquiry. The second receives silent consideration. By the third, you may finally qualify for a response. Others resemble strict schoolteachers: “Not properly.” “Try again.” “You almost had it.”

As I finally walked towards my boarding gate, I couldn’t help smiling. I had cleared airport security and, more importantly, earned the approval of a particularly opinionated washroom. The flight to Goa was merely the next leg of the journey.

After all, no sensor has yet been invented that can detect a smile or outwit human bewilderment.

The author is ex-Principal, Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar