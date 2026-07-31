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Home / The Middle / The unifying power of football

The unifying power of football

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Maj Gen GG Dwivedi retd
Updated At : 03:05 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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THE just-concluded FIFA World Cup revived fond memories of the tournament's edition hosted by Mexico in 1986. At the time, our unit was deployed along the Punjab border.

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Our Commanding Officer (CO), a die-hard football enthusiast, followed every match with great passion on the battalion’s only TV set, installed at the headquarters. He was also the star striker of the battalion’s football team and proudly wore jersey No. 10, earning him the affectionate nickname “Maradona.”

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Football was an inevitable topic of discussion during conferences. The CO would enthusiastically analyse each match, offering detailed reviews and tactical insights. He was overjoyed when Argentina beat England in the quarterfinal, thanks to two unforgettable goals by Diego Maradona.

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Days before the final, a hailstorm swept away the mess tent where the television had been installed, leaving the set badly damaged. Procuring a replacement at short notice was not possible. Fortunately, an affluent family in a neighbouring village, where my company was deployed, had recently purchased a Weston colour television. The crisis was resolved.

After an early dinner on D-Day — June 29, 1986 — a few of us, accompanied by the CO, made our way to the family’s home to watch the final between Argentina and West Germany. As a token of gratitude, we presented our hosts with a bottle of whisky. The TV was placed on a pedestal in a spacious hall packed with local football enthusiasts. A few chairs had been arranged for us alongside the host. Since the CO was passionately backing Argentina, the room erupted in celebration when Maradona’s team took the lead in the first half.

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An early goal in the second half made it 2-0 in Argentina’ favour. Our hosts had arranged sweets and glasses of milk to mark the occasion. But football is a game of surprises. West Germany struck twice in quick succession to level the score, and the atmosphere instantly turned tense.

The attendants, who had downed a few pegs, stood waiting with heavily laden trays. Then came the decisive moment. Jorge Burruchaga capitalised on a superb pass from Maradona to score Argentina’s third goal. Overcome with excitement, the CO sprang from his chair and accidentally collided with an attendant. He was drenched from head to toe in milk, while several steel tumblers clattered to the floor.

Displaying true sporting spirit, the CO burst into laughter and declared the unexpected shower a good omen. He was proven right when his favourite team emerged champions.

Of course, the ultimate winner was football, which united soldiers and civilians alike — transcending rank and background. For a couple of magical hours, our hearts had beaten to the rhythm of the same ball.

The writer served as Defence Attaché to China and North Korea

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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