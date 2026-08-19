The warmth we leave behind

I often wonder what my life would be without my three nephews and a niece. Some people enter our lives and become part of our story. Others quietly become part of who we are. They are the latter.

Advertisement

My life with them has been made of ordinary things: noisy afternoons, endless questions, silly arguments, sudden hugs. There is one moment I return to often. One of my nephews was having a difficult day. He did not want advice or questions. He simply came and sat beside me. We sat quietly. After a while, he leaned against me and said, “Aunty, I feel better now.” I had not solved anything. I had not said anything particularly wise. I had simply stayed. That moment taught me something I hope I never forget: sometimes love is not about having the right words. It is about making someone feel they do not have to face everything alone.

Advertisement

Then there is my little nephew, who seems to know, with the beautiful instinct children have, exactly when his aunt needs a hug. He will come over, wrap his little arms around me and hold on for a few extra seconds — as though he knows that this small gesture can change my entire day. I often wonder how he knows. Perhaps love needs no explanation when it is genuine. These moments may seem insignificant while they are happening. But perhaps this is how a life is really built — not through grand occasions, but through tiny acts of belonging that quietly become our most precious memories.

Advertisement

I know they will grow up. Life will take them to places I cannot follow, into careers, friendships, responsibilities and eventually families of their own. There will be birthdays I may miss, calls that become less frequent and years when we may not see each other as often as we wish. I do not want to hold on to them. I want to know that, somewhere in their growing-up years, I gave them something worth carrying forward.

Years from now, perhaps one of them will open an old book and find my name inside. Another may hold a platter from my collection and remember evenings at my home. Someone may come across an old photograph and, for a fleeting moment, hear our laughter again.

Advertisement

And I hope they miss me. Not with sadness, but with warmth.

Because the legacy I want to leave is not a perfect image of myself. I want to leave behind a feeling: that they were loved, deeply and unconditionally, not only on special occasions but in the countless ordinary moments.

Maybe that is the real measure of a life well lived. Not what we own. Not what we achieve. But how much warmth we leave behind in the hearts of those who know us.

And if, years from now, my nephews and niece think, “Life was a little warmer, happier and more beautiful because our aunt was there,” I will know I lived a truly blessed life.

The writer is a Hoshiarpur-based advocate