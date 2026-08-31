The will to learn with humility

THE other day, I came across a teenaged boy who was selling plastic toys in a market. The toys were moulded in the shapes of animals and fish. Their fragile beauty somehow reminded me of PB Shelley’s classic poem Ozymandias, in which an arrogant king had his huge statue built. However, time spared neither Ozymandias nor his kingdom, though his broken statue survived. The poet gave a subtle message to readers: art outlasts power.

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My reverie was interrupted when a toy elephant fell to the ground. The boy, who was crossing the road, did not notice it. Raising my voice, I told him to stop and handed the item to him. The boy’s happiness knew no bounds.

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“Thank you, uncle. You are so kind,” he said in fluent English. It was a pleasant surprise.

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I asked him, “Do you go to school?”

After a pause, he replied in a trembling voice: “Poverty is my teacher, my school.”

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His words embarrassed me. I cursed the system for failing to provide education to every child in the country despite all the tall claims made by successive governments.

“How did you learn to speak English so naturally?” I asked.

“I dropped out of school because my parents could not afford my studies,” he said. “But I had a strong desire to learn English. When foreigners came to buy my toys, I was fascinated by the way they spoke. A teacher, whose kids were among my customers, informed me about websites and apps that gave tips on speaking English. Lo and behold, I started using a friend’s smartphone to pursue my goal. I have made some progress,” the boy added humbly.

The toy seller’s amazing story taught me a lesson: passion is a key ingredient of success, especially if it is untainted by arrogance or overconfidence. Single-minded dedication can overcome all kinds of constraints. Where there is a will, there is a way. I wished the boy good luck, praying that others like him would also achieve their goals against all odds.

The writer teaches at a college in Nakodar (Jalandhar)