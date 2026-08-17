Through the looking glass of time

AS a child watching the movie Kabuliwala on Doordarshan, I wondered: how could the protagonist, Abdul Rehman, spend years in prison and still expect Mini to be the same little girl? How could he bring back a pair of small bangles, completely oblivious to the relentless march of time?

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It was years later that I read Rabindranath Tagore’s short story on which the film was based. But long before that literary clarity arrived, it was the haunting expression on Balraj Sahni’s face upon encountering the grown-up Mini — a devastating cocktail of realisation, heartbreak and sudden displacement — that stayed etched in my memory.

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That celluloid lesson in ageing returned to me in a completely different avatar. A couple of months ago, I watched Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa. Seeing these stalwarts play characters as old as they were in real life felt strangely comforting. Then a graceful middle-aged woman appeared on screen.

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I drew a blank for a few seconds. I squinted, peeled back the layers of time and gasped. It was Sarika. With her striking green eyes that held a universe of unspoken emotions, Sarika was the epitome of classic, breathtaking beauty. She effortlessly commanded the screen, blending soulful depth with mesmerising charm. It left me with a philosophical question: What does time do to us?

The other day, during a dinner outing, a young couple with two kids approached my table. The woman greeted me with an endearing smile: “Hello, Sir! So good to see you after almost 15 years.” It took my brain a few frantic seconds to recalibrate. Beneath the maternal exterior was one of my all-time favourite students — the girl who laughed the loudest during inter-class competitions. Now, the weight of familial responsibilities and adulthood had gently settled upon her. She had changed, moulded by life.

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The ultimate epiphany, however, did not happen in a cinema hall or a restaurant. It happened the next morning in the quiet sanctity of my bathroom. While shaving, I found myself scrutinising my own reflection. Beyond the obvious shift to more salt and less pepper in my hair, I actually looked at myself. There they were: a few wrinkles around the temples, subtle bags under the eyes, crow’s feet — all the classic, inevitable signs of ageing that we so easily miss.

We live with ourselves every day, watching our reflection in instalments, becoming blind to our own slow transformation. We remain static in our own minds. It was only then, looking at the stranger in my own mirror, that the Kabuliwala finally made perfect sense. Rehman (Rahmat in Tagore’s story) hadn’t just forgotten that Mini would grow up; he had forgotten that the world moves on, even when our internal clock stands still.

The writer is Associate Professor, DAV College, Jalandhar