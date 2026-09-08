Till success do us part

DURING my childhood days, our neighbourhood was like an extended family. Doors remained open, and so did hearts. Mehta uncle’s family was very close to ours. He frequently visited our home. His son, Ajay, was four years senior to me; he was brilliant in studies and equally accomplished in extracurricular activities.

Uncle would proudly list out his son’s marks, prizes and achievements. My parents listened with admiration. And then, almost inevitably, someone would ask me: “Why can’t you be like Ajay?” Those words may have been spoken casually, but they stayed with me. I tried to imitate Ajay. I thought that perhaps by becoming more like him, I would earn similar appreciation. But every person has their own abilities and limitations — I could not become him. Slowly, admiration turned into insecurity. And insecurity turned into resentment.

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When Ajay got admission to a prestigious engineering institution, his father organised a grand celebration. The entire neighbourhood seemed to share his happiness. Ajay had achieved what every parent dreamt of. I, however, began avoiding him. He secured an excellent job even before completing his degree. Later, he married into a wealthy family and moved to a metropolitan city.

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Whenever he visited his parents every two or three months, his arrival became an event in our locality. Soon, Ajay got an opportunity to go abroad. He left the country with his family. His parents went to stay with him, but they could not adjust to that world and eventually returned home. Years passed. Ajay became busier. His parents became older. His visits became less frequent. And then aunty passed away. The house became unbearably quiet.

One evening, uncle called Ajay. He wanted him to come back. Ajay asked his father to sell the ancestral house and live with him. But uncle refused. That old house was the place where he had lived his entire life and where he wanted to breathe his last. And in those final days, something unexpected happened. The man who had once proudly spoken of his son’s intelligence began saying: “Wish Ajay had not been so good in studies.”

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The very success that once filled him with pride had become, in his old age, a painful reminder of how far his son had gone. My father stopped comparing me with Ajay. Perhaps he had finally understood: being brilliant is not the same as being wise. Being successful is not the same as being fulfilled.

Uncle passed away recently. His death made me think of all the old parents living in our small towns. How many of them stand near their doorstep in the evening, listening for the sound of a familiar vehicle? How many look at their phones and await a call that does not come? We teach our children how to compete, how to earn, how to build a better future. But perhaps we forget to teach them something equally important — how to remain human while becoming successful. Intelligence can help us pass exams and build careers. It can take us places, but it cannot teach us whom to love, remember and never abandon. That is the work of wisdom.

The writer teaches at a govt college in Radaur (Yamunanagar)