Transforming lives of slum dwellers

RK Saboo

FOR the past several decades, every New Year’s Eve, my wife Usha and I have been taking a few hundred blankets and quietly covering people sleeping in shop corridors, railway platforms or under the trees at night.

It was 9 pm, December 31, 2016. Usha and I were in front of a jhuggi in the Saketri slums of Panchkula. Five kids aged between 3 and 12 years were standing outside, shivering and hungry. Usha went inside and saw their mother cooking rice. Why so late, Usha asked; the harassed mother replied, ‘What to do after a whole day working? I buy the ration, collect firewood and then finally cook.’ Usha asked, ‘What will you eat with rice?’ She looked at her for a moment and then said, ‘Namak’. On being asked about her gharwala (husband), she said, ‘Pee ke padaa hoga kahin (he must be lying drunk somewhere).’ One small hut, five kids and parents — all were eating and sleeping on the mud floor with old, torn blankets. There were hundreds of such huts and several hundred hungry and semi-naked kids.

Usha came out badly shaken. The whole night, she could not sleep thinking what we could do for them. The next day, we unexpectedly met Renana Jhabvala, Chairperson of SEWA. My wife narrated the Saketri experience to her and right there, a pact was made with SEWA. This was the beginning of a bright future for the 560 residents of the Saketri slums.

After several meetings, a five-year project was planned for the overall development of the slum dwellers, with the Rotary Club of Chandigarh, Bhavan Vidyalaya and SEWA being equal partners in service. The budget of Rs 14 lakh was to be shared by KDDL Limited, Jagesh Khaitan’s company, and Rotary Club of Chandigarh, with past president Neenu Vij being the project chair. The focus areas included imparting vocational skills to the women and after-school tuition for children, besides healthcare and hygiene.

We had the support of the then Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Ahuja, whom Rotarian Seema Gupta and I met several times over issues such as drain leakage, potable water and toilet facilities.

All Rotary presidents serving during these years and Inner Wheel Club members were committed to the cause. During this period, we faced many a crisis. The authorities came often to demolish the jhuggis; so, we knocked on the doors of MLA GC Gupta. In the winter of 2020, a fire ripped through the slums. Many inhabitants lost their belongings. Cooked food, ration bags, blankets and material to rebuild the jhuggis were given.

The Saketri project transformed not only the lives of the residents but also ours. For Usha and me, it was a dream come true.