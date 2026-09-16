Trials & tribulations of a group admin

AN estimated 2.7 crore WhatsApp groups are operating actively in our country. The number of admins could be over 50 lakh, making them potentially the largest workforce of unpaid administrators in the world. No wonder they occupy an unenviable position in their groups.

There is an old saying in Telugu, “Karavamante Kappaku Kopam, Vidavamante Pamuku Kopam”. Loosely translated, it means that if you ask the snake to bite, the frog gets angry; if you ask it to let go, the snake gets angry. This analogy best describes the catch-22 situation faced by group admins — they just cannot please everyone. The decisions they make are bound to upset some of the group members. The admin’s dilemma: “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”

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An admin soon realises that his or her rank comes without a salary, leave, pension, appreciation or even the authority one imagines it carries. He/she is a mere titular head of the group without any real power or administrative authority. The only thing the job guarantees is unfair criticism.

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Add a new member to the group, and someone immediately asks, “Why was he invited?” Refuse to add another one, and you are branded “authoritarian”. Remove a member for repeatedly posting objectionable messages, and you will be labelled “dictatorial”. Let the offender go untouched, and you will be criticised for being lenient.

Then comes the near-impossible balancing act of content moderation. Some members insist that “healthy” discussions should be allowed on anything under the sun. Others want the conversations to be confined to group-relevant topics.

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One member forwards fake news. Another shares an insensitive joke. Yet another posts a political message or an anti-government meme. Some people keep posting “Good morning” messages as soon as they get up and “Good night” messages before they retire for the day, spamming the group.

Admins are expected to “moderate” controversial posts and simultaneously act as a judge, jury, fact-checker and peacemaker. It’s a thankless job — they are held responsible if they fail to remove the objectionable post or throw out the offender. They have to keep a close eye on every post, be it original or a forwarded one. Above all, they are “duty-bound” to protect themselves and the group members from legal hassles.

The author is a retired banker