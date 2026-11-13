Tukaram tribe keeps inspiring

WHAT makes a name memorable? Clearly, it’s the lives and deeds of those who bear it. Tukaram is one of those names. Across generations, it has belonged to men who chose duty over comfort — whether through a saint’s verses, a policeman’s sacrifice or an officer’s determination to uphold the law.

Sant Tukaram, the great Bhakti saint-poet of Maharashtra, spoke to people in a language they could understand. Through his abhangas, he made devotion a matter of humility, compassion and equality. His words questioned pride, punctured pretension and gave spiritual dignity to ordinary people. His reform was not decreed from above; it entered hearts through poetry and faith.

Centuries later, another Tukaram stood on the front line of public duty. During the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble confronted terrorist Ajmal Kasab at a checkpoint. Armed with little more than courage, he seized the barrel of Kasab’s rifle and held on even as bullets hit him. His valour gave fellow officers the chance to capture Kasab alive. That capture mattered enormously: Kasab became living evidence of the identities of the assailants, their handlers and the conspiracy behind the terror attacks. Omble did not survive, but his action ensured that the truth could be established before the world.

And now, a third Tukaram is fighting a battle of his own, for the sake of public health. Maharashtra FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has led a vigorous drive to enforce food safety rules. Inspections have exposed serious lapses and action has been taken against erring establishments. His message is simple but consequential: food safety is not a favour extended to consumers. It is a legal and moral obligation owed to them.

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These three lives belong to different eras and fields. One challenged inequality through spiritual poetry. One faced terror with extraordinary physical courage. One is enforcing rules meant to protect people’s health. Yet a common thread runs through them: a willingness to place something larger than personal comfort at the centre of one’s work — human dignity, public safety and the common good.

That, perhaps, is what is special about the name Tukaram. Their methods differ, but their purpose converges: service to society. Sant Tukaram’s compassion, Tukaram Omble’s bravery and Tukaram Mundhe’s resolve remind us that reform wears many faces — a verse, a sacrifice or an uncompromising act of administration. May there be many more who serve with conviction, stand firm when it matters and measure success not by applause but by the legacy they leave behind. May their tribe increase!

The writer is a retired IPS officer