Tumultuous times in Moscow

WE first met in October 1987, on my first night in Moscow. After the mandatory vaccination, we were assigned the same room at Gostinitsa Universitet, the University Hotel attached to the Preparatory Faculty of Moscow State University. He was Fuad, a young member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

I remember only two things from that night. From the window of the university bus bringing foreign students from Sheremetyevo, I strained to glimpse the “Hedgehogs” monument — around 25 km from the Kremlin — where the Red Army had halted Adolf Hitler’s advance on Moscow in December 1941.

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The other memory is of our whispered talk about Joseph Stalin. We spoke softly, gesturing that the room might be bugged. Yet we agreed on one thing: under Stalin, the Soviet people and the Red Army had defeated Nazi Germany.

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In the weeks that followed, we visited landmarks that were student pilgrimages, among them the Lenin Museum, where I saw Vladimir Lenin’s Rolls-Royce. We spent a year studying Russian language and literature before entering the journalism faculty together. Our friendship deepened. In summer, we harvested potatoes on a kolkhoz (collective farm) with Soviet and foreign students.

Through Fuad, Palestine ceased to be a news story. It became the living history of a people and a homeland, carried by a young man living thousands of kilometres from home.

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Then the country we loved began to unravel. In 1989, we witnessed the Baltic Way, when nearly two million people formed a human chain across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. We returned in 1990. Tanks stood on the streets.

In August 1991, when hardliners placed Mikhail Gorbachev under house arrest in Foros (Crimea) and attempted a coup, Fuad and I went to Manezh Square for a pro-Soviet rally. Some of our Soviet roommates sought asylum at the American Embassy.

When the Soviet flag came down at the Kremlin, we mourned. Our Polish and Azerbaijani roommates celebrated with vodka and beer.

Our final days together came in October 1993. Our studies were over and we were waiting for our return tickets. Boris Yeltsin had dissolved the Russian Parliament, and its defenders were barricaded inside the White House (the Parliament building).

On the evening of October 3, in drizzle and sleet, we stood outside as armed volunteers filed in. Two Russian men urged us to join them. I said I was a journalist. I did not know this was our last night together. Fuad said nothing. He handed me his black umbrella and walked inside. The next day, October 4, Yeltsin ordered the army to attack the Parliament building. It was shelled and stormed.

I never saw him again. Three days later, I flew back to India, carrying his black umbrella with me.

The writer is a Chandigarh-based poet and journalist