Twist in the tale of the gold chain

RIGHT after our wedding, my partner sprang a surprise by gifting me a gold chain. I had never worn gold before, but this dazzling piece instantly captivated me and became my treasured keepsake.

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Disaster struck just a month after we tied the knot, starting with what seemed like an ordinary morning that quickly spiralled into chaos. I had just emerged from a refreshing bath. In a moment of utter carelessness, I casually hung my beloved chain on a hook in the bathroom, its brilliance hidden from view. After drying myself, I carelessly tossed the towel over the gleaming chain and — just like that — forgot about the precious trinket it concealed.

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Dressed in casuals, I stepped out, blissfully unaware of the brewing storm ahead. Meanwhile, the maid had just arrived, ready to tackle the pile of laundry. As I strolled away, she entered the bathroom. In mere moments, she was soaking the clothes in soapy water.

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As I sat down to enjoy breakfast, an ice-cold wave of panic crashed over me like a tidal wave. I glanced down and realised my chain was missing. Thus began a heart-pounding hunt. The entire family sprang into action, fuelled by adrenaline and determination.

We turned the house into a frenetic search zone, turning over every cushion, combing through every nook and cranny. My mother asked me about the last place I remembered keeping it. Sheepishly, I pointed to the empty hook in the bathroom. We grilled the maid, but she stood by her claim of innocence.

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I wondered whether the chain had gone down the drain and vanished forever. The mystery thickened, and time felt as if it were stretching into an eternity. The search seemed hopeless. My wife was obviously the most distraught, and the nail-biting anxiety of the chain’s disappearance weighed heavily on her for days, casting a shadow over our home. I resolved never to wear the yellow metal again.

Years later, there came a shocking twist. One day, while we were shopping, our former maid showed up like a ghost from the past. She fell at my wife’s feet, trembling as she confessed in a shaky voice, “I stole the chain!”

As her words hung heavily in the air, she recounted how desperation had driven her to hide it in the folds of her sari. The money from its sale was used to pay for her husband’s medical treatment (though he did not survive). Now, she wanted to be re-employed as she had just lost a job. My compassionate wife forgave her, but not without a firm warning — there would be zero tolerance for theft, no matter the hardships she faced.

The rollercoaster of emotions that day reminded us of the strength of love and forgiveness, and of the unexpected turns life can take.

The writer is a retired banker based in Bengaluru