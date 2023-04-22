Unique plea to pledge organs

Opinder Singh Lamba

I recently attended the antim ardas of an acquaintance at a gurdwara in my neighbourhood. Everyone was overcome by grief over the demise of a woman in her mid-50s due to a protracted liver ailment, even as the Gurbani kirtan held all those who had converged there spellbound.

Departing from the customary practice, the bereaved family preferred not to eulogise the deceased or ask someone from the gurdwara management to pay tributes or convey thanks to the people present.

At the end, after reciting hukamnama, the priest who had earlier performed the ardas said: ‘On the family’s request, I have been asked to make a submission. The distressed family has undergone a traumatic experience while arranging a liver for the past one-and-a-half years for a transplant surgery.’

He exhorted the people to voluntarily come forward for organ donation as there were long queues of patients afflicted with life-threatening diseases, desperately waiting for their turn to get organs for transplantation.

Dispelling apprehensions, he said even highly educated people in our society believed that they would not attain salvation after death if some organs were missing from their body. ‘It is nothing but an orthodox and superstitious mindset. The real tribute to Bibi ji would be if all of us today register ourselves as organ donors so as to give a new lease of life to the people suffering from serious ailments,’ he added.

Moved by his impassioned appeal, I realised that such a powerful message on organ donation could not have been emphatically delivered in a better way from such a meaningful platform in comparison to a specially convened seminar or a conference.

Such messages aptly convey the true spirit of ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all) on these solemn occasions. I am sure this heartfelt tribute will forever remain etched on our minds.

It is the need of the hour to make organ donation a mass movement. I salute the family for taking the initiative to stir the souls of people for this noble cause. It seems to be the best way for the family to come to terms with the anguish which it underwent and ensure that others don’t face the same ordeal.