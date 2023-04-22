 Unique plea to pledge organs : The Tribune India

Unique plea to pledge organs

Unique plea to pledge organs

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Opinder Singh Lamba

I recently attended the antim ardas of an acquaintance at a gurdwara in my neighbourhood. Everyone was overcome by grief over the demise of a woman in her mid-50s due to a protracted liver ailment, even as the Gurbani kirtan held all those who had converged there spellbound.

Departing from the customary practice, the bereaved family preferred not to eulogise the deceased or ask someone from the gurdwara management to pay tributes or convey thanks to the people present.

At the end, after reciting hukamnama, the priest who had earlier performed the ardas said: ‘On the family’s request, I have been asked to make a submission. The distressed family has undergone a traumatic experience while arranging a liver for the past one-and-a-half years for a transplant surgery.’

He exhorted the people to voluntarily come forward for organ donation as there were long queues of patients afflicted with life-threatening diseases, desperately waiting for their turn to get organs for transplantation.

Dispelling apprehensions, he said even highly educated people in our society believed that they would not attain salvation after death if some organs were missing from their body. ‘It is nothing but an orthodox and superstitious mindset. The real tribute to Bibi ji would be if all of us today register ourselves as organ donors so as to give a new lease of life to the people suffering from serious ailments,’ he added.

Moved by his impassioned appeal, I realised that such a powerful message on organ donation could not have been emphatically delivered in a better way from such a meaningful platform in comparison to a specially convened seminar or a conference.

Such messages aptly convey the true spirit of ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all) on these solemn occasions. I am sure this heartfelt tribute will forever remain etched on our minds.

It is the need of the hour to make organ donation a mass movement. I salute the family for taking the initiative to stir the souls of people for this noble cause. It seems to be the best way for the family to come to terms with the anguish which it underwent and ensure that others don’t face the same ordeal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's British-origin wife neither 'detained nor arrested', has a visa for 'limited period in India that is about to expire'

2
J & K

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir's terror attack were from Punjab

3
J & K

CBI to question ex-JK governor Satya Pal Malik over insurance 'scam' case

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian shot dead in US; police share pic of killer

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

6
Punjab

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father arrested for 'extortion'

7
Nation

‘Be humane’: FM Sitharaman to SBI after video of old barefoot woman going to collect pension surfaces

8
Punjab

Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice

9
Nation EXPLAINER

With projected rise in India’s population, why is China seemingly irritated?

10
J & K

Poonch attack: 12 detained; drones, sniffer dogs, MI chopper used in massive manhunt for terrorists

Don't Miss

View All
2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Top News

Creation of theatre commands delayed

Creation of theatre commands delayed

No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...

BJP trying to change constitution of our country: Mamata Banerjee

BJP trying to change constitution of our country: Mamata Banerjee

Ready to give my life, but will not allow any division of co...

3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Poonch attack: 3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Bhojpuri actress Suman Kumari arrested for pushing girls into prostitution

Bhojpuri actress Suman Kumari arrested for pushing girls into prostitution

The police also rescued three women from being trapped, said...

Fix gaps, set aside ~1,500 cr: NGT to Haryana

Effluent Mess: Fix gaps, set aside Rs 1,500 cr, NGT tells Haryana


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Hand grenade recovered from Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

Dal Khalsa to recall sacrifices for Sikh cause on April 29

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Worker dies cleaning sewer line at Lalru

Neelam tabletop not disabled friendly: NGO

5 die of asphyxiation in Dera Bassi while working in sewage pit

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Supreme Court notice to L-G office over Delhi Government’s plea

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Busy in harvest, farmers keep cards close to chest

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Keep strict vigil on activities, say poll observers to officials

Government won’t let farmers bear value cut loss, says minister

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Covid: 43 +ve, 4 on ventilator support in Ludhiana

14-month-old requires Rs 17.5 crore to get new lease of life

Trust members demand direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s house

‘Schools of Eminence’: Confusion prevails over admission process

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district