Walking barefoot with a purpose

WATCHING pilgrims walk barefoot through the crowded bazaars of Kangra on their way to the Mata Bajreshwari temple brings back memories of my parents, who made it a daily practice to walk barefoot.

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My father passed away at the age of 101. I often marvel at how he remained active and cheerful until his last day. He enjoyed lunch with the family and, as was his daily habit, took his afternoon nap under the shade of a tree he had planted in his youth. My mother also lived to complete a century. They cherished each other’s company. We fondly remember their half-hour barefoot walk — on the cool green grass during summer and on the smooth mud floor in the courtyard of our ancestral home in winter.

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My family lived in a modest mud house with five rooms: a baithak (drawing room), a kitchen and three rooms for living and sleeping. There was no electricity in our village in those days — kerosene lamps and lanterns illuminated our nights. During summer, we slept under the sky in the courtyard, while in winter we retired to our rooms. Fresh vegetables and pulses came from our fields, nourished not by chemical fertilisers but by cow dung manure. Pure, fresh milk was always available from our cows.

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We owned a battery-operated radio, which kept us connected with music and the news. There were no telephones; communication with relatives depended entirely on the postal service. We travelled short distances by bicycle and longer journeys by bus or train. Life was simple, peaceful and deeply satisfying.

Today, even a small child craves a smartphone. We are constantly exposed to radio-frequency emissions from mobile phones, Wi-Fi and countless electronic devices — even while we sleep. At the same time, we blame climate change for our declining health and shorter lifespans. We hear complaints of fatigue, headaches, poor eyesight, stress and other health problems.

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For many years, I did not realise that reconnecting with the earth could have a positive effect on my health. Gradually, I began to notice how my body responded the moment my bare feet touched the ground. It felt as though my entire physiology had changed — a remarkable reminder of the earth’s natural energy. Laziness, stress, anxiety and negative thoughts have steadily diminished. I simply walk barefoot for about half an hour every day. No wonder I have experienced a noticeable improvement in my health and overall well-being.

The writer taught at MCM DAV College, Kangra