Watching the world from the skies

Peering out of the window and enjoying the passing scenery is typically associated with a train ride. However, a different scenery presents itself when you look out of an airplane. Some of the most arresting visuals are undoubtedly associated with the takeoff and the landing. As the plane takes off, you see the entire city in a single sweep. Buildings, villas, highways and bridges look like school project cardboard models arranged on a thermocol base! And when it is time for landing, the metropolis slowly comes into view — initially blurry, and then in greater detail, till the plane finally touches the runway.

Alas, most travellers completely switch off once the plane is mid-air. Either they go to asleep or put on their earphones to enjoy the in-flight entertainment. In the process, they lose out on eye-catching landscapes that change like a kaleidoscope.

The plane has reached the cruising altitude of 30,000 ft. The seat belt sign is off. You look out of the window. The sky is coloured a bright turquoise blue. As you look down, you observe a unique cloudscape. Lit by the afternoon sun, the clouds are like fluffy cotton balls. They are packed, one against the other, and extend like a carpet, stretched across the sky. Sometimes, they resemble waves, over an ocean of milky-white cotton wads! Or they shine like glassy ice, as though you are flying over a glacier.

Very soon, the topography changes. It is now completely cloudless. You get a bird’s eye view of the earth with lakes and rivers, villages and hamlets. Ribbon-like roads emerge from the hamlets and disappear into the distant haze. A lonesome car crawls like a minuscule ant! At times, stray, patchy clouds cast their shadows upon the sun-drenched earth.

As sunset nears, the bright blue of the sky turns a shimmering gold. And soon, the gold melts into violet and finally to deep black. The airplane darts across the night sky. The flashing lights from the plane’s wings hold your attention. The half-moon stares at you curiously. The sky is pocked with a riot of stars. Now, you fly over a human settlement — a sprawling city dotted with twinkling city lights. The starry sky and the city — both glisten like competing diamond necklaces!

Cities, hamlets, men, women — their peals of laughter, their brooding sadness, their relentless struggles — everything is reduced to tiny diamond studs. From the vantage point of the night sky, it is picture-perfect. As you press your nose against the plane’s window, a thought comes to mind. Maybe, we get too close for comfort — too close to people, too close to all else. In the process, our struggles get magnified, and we suffer needlessly. All we need to do is to take one step back and admire the painting. It is like watching from the skies. Our life’s seemingly jagged edges suddenly get smoothened and everything unfolds like a tapestry — at once beautiful and studded with diamonds!