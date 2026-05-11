We are finally learning to listen

NOT long ago, if you wanted to hear opinions in India, you had only two reliable options: watch a prime-time news debate or land up at a family gathering. The format differed, but the volume did not. Everyone spoke. Listening was optional. Then came podcasts. Somewhere along the way, conversations shifted. They became slower, less combative and more thoughtful. People began finishing sentences. For a country used to loud opinions, this felt like progress.

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Globally, podcasts moved from niche to mainstream, covering everything from crime to humour. In India, adoption was swift. Today, it is hard to tell whether more people are listening to podcasts or starting them. Almost everyone seems to have one. Professionals are exploring the format, and the same guests circulate across shows narrating similar journeys. It has become the new version of catching up, except that now it is recorded, edited and uploaded with a thumbnail.

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To be fair, there is real value here. Podcasts have opened doors that did not exist earlier. You do not need a studio, a channel or a production house. A phone and a microphone are enough. A founder from a small town can share a platform with a seasoned executive. A doctor can explain health issues without jargon. More importantly, the format has nudged us toward longer attention spans. It has made room for context and nuance, for ideas that do not fit into 30 seconds. In a world of constant scrolling, that is no small shift.

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But like most things we adopt with enthusiasm, there is a flip side. Somewhere between episodes 1 and 100, the freshness begins to wear off. The same lessons and the same reassuring conclusions appear. Wake up early. Embrace failure. Stay consistent. Useful advice, no doubt, but repeated often enough, it begins to lose its edge.

What we are seeing now is saturation. More podcasts and more conversations do not always lead to more insight. Listeners, once eager, are now more selective. Attention is no longer given freely; it must be earned. There is a quiet irony here. Podcasts became popular because they offered an alternative to noise. Now, they risk becoming part of it.

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The good ones still stand apart. Those that are prepared and curious do not try to fill time; they use it well. For India, this phase is not surprising. We tend to embrace trends fully before settling into what works. The excess is part of the process. Over time, the clutter clears, and what remains is what people return to.

Until then, as listeners, we must choose wisely, reward depth over drama and occasionally enjoy a simple conversation in real life.

Sometimes, the best conversations are not recorded. They are simply lived. Perhaps the real shift is not that India is talking more, but that it is finally learning to listen.

The writer is a project manager in the oil & gas sector