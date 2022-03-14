What’s the good word?

Stanley Carvalho

IT all began after I heard the lady of the house excitedly discussing words, clues and strategies on the phone. Curiosity got the better of me and I hastened to ask the reason for this daily ado.

She matter-of-factly answered that it was ‘Wordle’, the latest fad that has gripped millions the world over, and kindly shared the link to the word game, even explaining the rules.

“Ah, another puzzle,” I smirked, little realising that soon I too would be addicted to ‘Wordle’! Words fascinate me; crosswords, puzzles and jumbles have always been an interesting pastime.

I quietly initiated myself into ‘Wordle’, followed the rules, and voila, got the right five-letter mystery word at my third attempt. Beginner’s luck! When I announced my ‘feat’ to her, she was a trifle surprised. She complimented me on my debut performance, adding that very few got it right on the third of the six tries.

Humbled but spurred on by those encouraging words, I couldn’t wait to crack the day’s word after my morning fix of newspapers and tea. I have, since, been doing the puzzle daily and of course rejoicing, child-like, in the accomplishment! To be honest, who doesn’t like that little dopamine rush when you finish it?

The best thing about ‘Wordle’ is that you get only one puzzle a day and the free, low-frills website has no ads or flashing banners or pop-ups to irritate you. However, given the fun in solving it and its addictive quality, word nerds would be happier if they could get one or two more a day.

But as its creator Josh Wardle said, he wanted ‘Wordle’ to feel like a croissant, a “delightful snack” that is enjoyed occasionally. “Enjoyed too often”, he explained, they lose their charm. I cannot agree more with Mr Wardle. I think it is the sense of scarcity that leaves people wanting more.

However, what’s annoying is that some people show off their smarts by sharing their scorecards on social media. A friend from Melbourne recently tweeted his result, which I inadvertently saw, thus spoiling my fun for that day.

That said, we owe our gratitude to the creator of this puzzle that has brought such joy to so many people worldwide in the time of Covid lockdowns, stress and uncertainty. Indeed, it has helped people indulge in a new pastime and connect rather than worry about Omicron. From a mere 90 people who played the game when it was launched in November to over two million currently, the popularity of ‘Wordle’ is only growing by the day. And who’s to say there won’t be a six-letter version soon!