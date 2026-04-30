icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The Middle / When a CM became a traffic marshal

When a CM became a traffic marshal

article_Author
Gurnoor Grewal
Updated At : 04:56 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

IN the beautiful, verdant mountains of Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) in 2009, my father encountered an unusual sight — a traffic jam. This was the last thing he expected at an altitude of 10,000 feet. His Army Gypsy couldn’t move an inch.

Advertisement

While serving as a Commanding Officer at Misamari in Assam, he had been tasked with visiting forward areas bordering China in an Army chopper from Tawang. His impatience grew as he wanted to board the chopper before the weather took a turn for the worse. With no sign of the traffic clearing, he decided to get out of his vehicle and find out for himself what the commotion was all about.

Advertisement

He zeroed in on an individual whom everybody seemed to know and he seemed to know everyone as well. Seeing my father in uniform, he immediately came over to greet him and shook his hand. When asked about the jam, he was told by this person that the Dalai Lama was visiting Tawang and that had resulted in people arriving in droves. Dad told him about his problem and he immediately offered to help: “Sir, mein bhi Army mein tha, aapki madad nahin karoonga to kiski karoonga.”

Advertisement

Instantly, he took on the role of a traffic marshal, signalling cars and people to make way for the Gypsy. My father was glad that military camaraderie had come to his rescue. He profusely thanked the ex-serviceman and praised him for being so popular among the residents as everyone seemed to listen to him. “Fauj ke baad aaj kal kya karte ho?” dad asked him.

Sir, yeh mera constituency hai, main MLA hoon aur Chief Minister bhi,” the humble fellow replied. It was quite a jaw-dropping moment for my father. In an era when even a VIP’s secretary or assistant considered it beneath him to move around without a gunman, here was a chief minister without a cavalcade, security staff or other symbols of power that politicians surround themselves with. The individual was Dorjee Khandu, whose unpretentious and down-to-earth nature floored one and all.

Advertisement

After completing his designated task, dad invited the chief minister for dinner at the Army Mess. He was accompanied by his son, Pema Khandu, who immensely enjoyed the performance by the military band. Tragically, Dorjee Khandu died in a helicopter crash on April 30, 2011, at the age of 56. His 46-year-old son has been serving as the Arunachal CM since 2016.

The writer is a freelance columnist

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts