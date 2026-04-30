When a CM became a traffic marshal

IN the beautiful, verdant mountains of Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) in 2009, my father encountered an unusual sight — a traffic jam. This was the last thing he expected at an altitude of 10,000 feet. His Army Gypsy couldn’t move an inch.

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While serving as a Commanding Officer at Misamari in Assam, he had been tasked with visiting forward areas bordering China in an Army chopper from Tawang. His impatience grew as he wanted to board the chopper before the weather took a turn for the worse. With no sign of the traffic clearing, he decided to get out of his vehicle and find out for himself what the commotion was all about.

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He zeroed in on an individual whom everybody seemed to know and he seemed to know everyone as well. Seeing my father in uniform, he immediately came over to greet him and shook his hand. When asked about the jam, he was told by this person that the Dalai Lama was visiting Tawang and that had resulted in people arriving in droves. Dad told him about his problem and he immediately offered to help: “Sir, mein bhi Army mein tha, aapki madad nahin karoonga to kiski karoonga.”

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Instantly, he took on the role of a traffic marshal, signalling cars and people to make way for the Gypsy. My father was glad that military camaraderie had come to his rescue. He profusely thanked the ex-serviceman and praised him for being so popular among the residents as everyone seemed to listen to him. “Fauj ke baad aaj kal kya karte ho?” dad asked him.

“Sir, yeh mera constituency hai, main MLA hoon aur Chief Minister bhi,” the humble fellow replied. It was quite a jaw-dropping moment for my father. In an era when even a VIP’s secretary or assistant considered it beneath him to move around without a gunman, here was a chief minister without a cavalcade, security staff or other symbols of power that politicians surround themselves with. The individual was Dorjee Khandu, whose unpretentious and down-to-earth nature floored one and all.

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After completing his designated task, dad invited the chief minister for dinner at the Army Mess. He was accompanied by his son, Pema Khandu, who immensely enjoyed the performance by the military band. Tragically, Dorjee Khandu died in a helicopter crash on April 30, 2011, at the age of 56. His 46-year-old son has been serving as the Arunachal CM since 2016.

The writer is a freelance columnist