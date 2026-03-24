When calmness becomes courage

MY refusal to approve a large credit proposal led to what bankers politely call a “punishment posting”. I was transferred from Srinagar to Jodhpur, and that too to my parent bank-sponsored Regional Rural Bank, where an agitation by staffers had been going on for several days.

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Within days of my joining, the employees went on an indefinite strike. It felt like hailstones falling on a freshly shaven head. I was the only officer from the parent bank supervising around 150 employees. It was a classic case of one versus many.

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I recalled Guru Gobind Singh’s words: “Sava lakh se ek ladau...” Physical confrontation was neither possible nor desirable. I had to rely on patience, experience and quiet strategy.

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The striking staffers pitched tents outside the office. Every day, they would enter my chamber in groups, raising slogans. The atmosphere was tense, but I maintained composure.

One morning, I received a letter from the head office informing me that the promotion process had begun and that I was required to report to Mumbai for interviews and group discussions. It meant being away from Jodhpur for four days.

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On my return, the first thing I asked my driver on leaving the airport was whether everything had remained peaceful during my absence. He narrated a disturbing incident. Two officers from the head office had been deputed to Jodhpur while I was away. One of them had been assaulted and he had been locked inside the premises. The other officer had narrowly escaped harm.

When I later spoke to them on the phone, they made it clear that they were leaving Jodhpur. They could not endure more humiliation. I wondered: Why did nothing happen to me for nearly three weeks, while my colleague was attacked within four days?

After discreet inquiries among some staff members and witnesses, I concluded that the answer lay not in authority but in attitude.

From the very first day, I made a conscious effort never to display nervousness or helplessness. No matter how tense the situation appeared, I maintained calmness and confidence. My colleagues, perhaps less experienced to handle such crises, unintentionally revealed anxiety through their words and body language. And vulnerability often invites aggression.

This experience taught me a life lesson: in moments of conflict, leadership is not defined by loudness or force, but by emotional steadiness. Never allow fear to become visible — neither in your words nor in your eyes. The moment adversity senses weakness, it grows in strength. But when it meets quiet courage, it often retreats.

I was reminded of Master Tara Singh's advice to his followers: “Never let your enemy see fear in your eyes.” In my own small way, that wisdom stood vindicated. I realised that sometimes the strongest form of courage is simply the refusal to appear afraid.

The writer is ex-Principal, Staff Training College, Chandigarh