When every word carried weight

IN the era of STD calls, distance wasn’t measured in miles or kilometres, but in pulses ticking on the blinking red meter of the Trucount machine — each second carefully watched and tallied. Long before smartphones and video calls, communication passed through small wooden cabins marked by the familiar yellow PCO-STD-ISD sign. Outside those modest booths — often the only glowing beacons in a dark alley — people queued patiently to contact their loved ones.

In the 1980s, I was working in Chandigarh and living with my parents, while my grandparents stayed in Ropar, a short bus ride away. Like many families then, we had no telephone at home, so speaking to someone outside the city meant a ritualistic walk to the nearby STD booth — a place where every pulse mattered and breaths quickened with anticipation.

Inside the cramped glass enclosure, callers clutched the heavy black receiver, their eyes fixed on the blinking meter — a reminder of time and cost with every pulse. The operator watched the “Trucount” display, though regular callers often wondered how much of it was actually true.

One afternoon, we learned that my grandfather (Bhapaji) was unwell. My parents and I walked to the booth, where my father spoke to a cousin living near my grandparents’ house. The conversation lasted barely three minutes — just enough to receive a reassuring update. When the call ended, the operator handed us the bill for Rs 60. My father remarked wryly: “Kaka, enne paiseyan vich taan assi tinne bus ’ch Ropar ja ke Bhapaji da haal puchh ke mudd vi aunde!” (With this money, the three of us could have taken the bus to Ropar, met Bhapaji and come back!)

He wasn’t exaggerating. In those days, it was often cheaper to travel than to speak for a few hurried minutes over the phone. Because every second had a price, people mastered the art of “telegraphic speech.” Inside the booths, brevity ruled: no greetings, no explanations — just the message, brief and precise.

Another memory still makes me smile. While waiting at the Delhi airport, I overheard a man who was seeing his elderly mother off to Canada. In rustic Punjabi, he said tersely on the phone: “Bebe chadhaa ti, tun kal savere utaar layin” (I've helped her board the flight. Pick her up tomorrow morning).

Today, those yellow booths and blinking meters have largely vanished, replaced by apps like WhatsApp, FaceTime, Telegram and Signal. We can now make calls across the globe, regardless of time zones, at no cost. Yet I often think of those small glass cabins, where every word carried weight and every second counted. Conversation was very purposeful — something that seems rare today.

Perhaps that was the enduring lesson of the STD era: when time itself had a price tag, words were few — but clear and meaningful.

The writer worked in the Information & PR Dept, Punjab