When the body speaks for the mind

THE other day, my daughter woke up with an acute stomach ache and promptly announced that school was out of the question. She looked genuinely miserable, but once school hours were over, the ache disappeared almost as magically as it had arrived. In no time, she was playing happily and relishing a bowl of curd rice.

The stomach, it seemed, had been wrongly accused. The real culprit was a tough and tedious assignment given by her teacher. Finding it beyond her capacity, her mind had devised a clever escape route. The pain was real, but its roots lay elsewhere.

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Perhaps the mind is more resourceful than we give it credit for. It can hide a fear behind a headache, convert anxiety into sleeplessness and sometimes persuade the stomach to go on strike. The body, during such moments, becomes the messenger of something left unspoken.

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Stanley Hall, an American psychologist and educator, famously compared the human mind to an iceberg, with only a small part visible above the surface. Sigmund Freud later explored the hidden territories of the unconscious mind.

We are generally quick to treat physical ailments. A tablet, a tonic, a little rest — and we expect the machinery to start functioning again. Emotional troubles, however, demand a different prescription: patience, understanding and sometimes a change in the way we look at ourselves.

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Our favourite defence is often to shift the blame. “I wrote all the answers correctly; the teacher simply doesn’t like me!” complains the child who has received poor marks. Adults are not necessarily wiser. The rejected suitor may convince himself that the girl chose someone else because the other man had more money, status or social connections. It is much easier to blame circumstances than to examine a wounded ego.

Psychology has a name for one such comforting manoeuvre: the “sour grapes” reaction. If we cannot have something, we convince ourselves that it was never worth having. The ego gets its consolation prize.

Comparison fuels many of the conflicts arising from our social standing, occupations and intimate relationships. Children are constantly measured against classmates, cousins and neighbours. Adults are hardly better: careers, salaries, houses, achievements and even holidays become unofficial measuring scales.

Repeated comparison can quietly erode self-esteem. A child made to feel inferior may stop believing in his or her own abilities. An adult, too, may carry old feelings of inadequacy beneath a confident exterior.

Affection therefore matters deeply. A harsh word from a stranger may be forgotten; one from someone we love can linger. Even within families, love and resentment can sometimes occupy the same room. The healthier way out is neither denial nor daydreaming, but conversation: to speak, to listen and to understand.

The writer is Associate Professor, MLN College, Yamunanagar