DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The Middle / When the body speaks for the mind

When the body speaks for the mind

article_Author
Sunita Sikri
Updated At : 03:23 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THE other day, my daughter woke up with an acute stomach ache and promptly announced that school was out of the question. She looked genuinely miserable, but once school hours were over, the ache disappeared almost as magically as it had arrived. In no time, she was playing happily and relishing a bowl of curd rice.

The stomach, it seemed, had been wrongly accused. The real culprit was a tough and tedious assignment given by her teacher. Finding it beyond her capacity, her mind had devised a clever escape route. The pain was real, but its roots lay elsewhere.

Advertisement

Perhaps the mind is more resourceful than we give it credit for. It can hide a fear behind a headache, convert anxiety into sleeplessness and sometimes persuade the stomach to go on strike. The body, during such moments, becomes the messenger of something left unspoken.

Advertisement

Stanley Hall, an American psychologist and educator, famously compared the human mind to an iceberg, with only a small part visible above the surface. Sigmund Freud later explored the hidden territories of the unconscious mind.

We are generally quick to treat physical ailments. A tablet, a tonic, a little rest — and we expect the machinery to start functioning again. Emotional troubles, however, demand a different prescription: patience, understanding and sometimes a change in the way we look at ourselves.

Advertisement

Our favourite defence is often to shift the blame. “I wrote all the answers correctly; the teacher simply doesn’t like me!” complains the child who has received poor marks. Adults are not necessarily wiser. The rejected suitor may convince himself that the girl chose someone else because the other man had more money, status or social connections. It is much easier to blame circumstances than to examine a wounded ego.

Psychology has a name for one such comforting manoeuvre: the “sour grapes” reaction. If we cannot have something, we convince ourselves that it was never worth having. The ego gets its consolation prize.

Comparison fuels many of the conflicts arising from our social standing, occupations and intimate relationships. Children are constantly measured against classmates, cousins and neighbours. Adults are hardly better: careers, salaries, houses, achievements and even holidays become unofficial measuring scales.

Repeated comparison can quietly erode self-esteem. A child made to feel inferior may stop believing in his or her own abilities. An adult, too, may carry old feelings of inadequacy beneath a confident exterior.

Affection therefore matters deeply. A harsh word from a stranger may be forgotten; one from someone we love can linger. Even within families, love and resentment can sometimes occupy the same room. The healthier way out is neither denial nor daydreaming, but conversation: to speak, to listen and to understand.

The writer is Associate Professor, MLN College, Yamunanagar

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts