Window to the world of words

SEVERAL years ago, my gastrointestinal problem confined me to my room for so long that it started taking a toll on my mental health. One day, I noticed an English dictionary on my bedside table. Since I had nothing else to do, the dictionary gradually became my sole companion during those dark hours. Without any fixed purpose, I started turning its pages alphabetically. At first, this exercise seemed utterly boring. But day by day, page by page and word by word, I developed a growing interest in learning new words, understanding their meanings and then using them in sentences.

Just like the young lawyer in Anton Chekhov’s short story The Bet, who discovered a new world through books while living in isolation, I enjoyed the thrill that words provided. Each word introduced me to a thought or emotion.

Whether it is a noun, verb, pronoun, preposition or adjective, a dictionary meticulously explains every word for us — its etymology, pronunciation, definition and usage in phrases. Paramhansa Yogananda, in his book Autobiography of a Yogi, has observed that everything on earth is of a mixed character; the same is true of a dictionary. Whether defining a grain of sand or the infinite universe, love or hate, boredom or excitement, good health or illness, good or evil, birth or death, tears or laughter, a dictionary sums up almost everything in a weighty volume — physical, non-physical and metaphysical.

Like a silent guru, the dictionary taught me a lot. My vocabulary expanded; my reading speed and writing skills improved. This generous gift of words gave birth to short stories, poems and articles.

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While counselling children, I try to change their perception of a dictionary. I encourage them not to see it as a reference book that only helps them find the meanings of difficult words, but as something much more valuable. Mark Twain said: “The difference between the right word and the almost right word is the difference between lightning and a lightning bug.” The world should bow in gratitude to the tireless people who have worked (and are working) day and night to compile these tomes.

Some of the earliest known dictionaries date back to around 3200 BC, when Sumerians created cuneiform word lists on clay tablets. By 2400 BC, bilingual Sumerian-Eblaite word lists had emerged in the ancient city of Ebla (modern-day Syria), representing some of the pioneering bilingual dictionaries. The Erya, compiled in ancient China around the 3rd century BC, is generally regarded as the world’s oldest surviving monolingual dictionary.

The dictionaries we use today — Oxford, Cambridge, Collins, Merriam-Webster, Longman, etc. — have evolved over decades, thanks to the dedication and diligence of lexicographers. One just can’t imagine a world without dictionaries.

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The writer is an Una-based contributor