Winged friends found and lost

MORNING tea is a ritual for my wife and me. Sipping it in a quiet corner of the lawn, surrounded by thick foliage, has a special charm. These moments are made more delightful by the winged visitors, who occasionally build their nests in some nook or cranny.

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Over the years, such occasions have acquired contrasting connotations. My wife thinks they are apt for exchanging notes, deliberating on serious issues and revealing unflattering facets of my personality, hitherto unknown to me. To conceal my discomfiture at this needling, I have developed perseverance and learnt to grunt, nod and interrupt her at the right time to prevent the conversation from reaching a tipping point. Tea lends a helping hand. To quote Jerome K Jerome: “At this juncture, with the conversation showing every sign of being about to die in awful agonies, an idea came to me. Tea — the good old stand-by!”

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One day, as we sat having tea, a mynah flew down and perched itself on the chair opposite mine. It then screeched and cocked its head from side to side, with its eyes gleaming. It seemed to be demanding something. As if on cue, I crushed a biscuit and scattered its crumbs on the grass. Immediately, it started pecking. Soon, it was joined by its companion. Both filled their beaks with the crumbs, oblivious to our presence — or rather, tolerant of it — and made guttural sounds of satisfaction or perhaps gratitude before flying off.

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To my amazement, the next day, the moment tea was placed on the table and we occupied our chairs, they swooped down noisily. Once again, the crumbs were strewn on the grass. They quickly started to gather them in their beaks, their heads bobbing up and down. After having their fill, they flew away. This became an everyday affair and we looked forward to their arrival with pleasure.

Morning tea now had this additional, joyous flavour of a friendship with the mynah pair, who also appeared to be fond of us as their benefactors. They even seemed so possessive that they fought bitterly with any other mynah who dared to encroach upon their turf, much to our amusement.

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These visits became an integral part of our lives. The routine was disrupted when I had to leave my house to occupy official accommodation. Later, not a day passed when we didn’t fondly remember the mynahs, who had left an indelible mark on our memory. Even today, we often wonder whether they continued their trips in our absence and whether someone still greeted them and fed them crumbs.

In the journey of life, we feel the pain of separation from our dear departed. Losing the company of our winged friends was no different. It carried not only the pain but also a sense of guilt at having abandoned them.

The writer is an ex-judge of the Punjab & Haryana High Court