Staying calm & firm through yoga

IT was a busy life for us at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, near Ooty. We used to organise a bimonthly party on a rotational basis to unwind and reassure the ladies that we were not always occupied.

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That day, a naval officer and his wife were the hosts. My eyes fell on their family friend, who was eating very sparsely. He was a yogi as well as the coach of a film star. He was scheduled to conduct a yoga session early next morning.

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Around midnight, everyone took leave. Talking to the yogi, I regretted my inability to make an appearance in the morning. “You will come if you need to,” he replied matter-of-factly.

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Lo and behold, I duly arrived at the venue in time. The yogi began the session with these words: “Yoga is not getting into a pose out of which it is difficult to get out.” Then he ran us through some simple poses aimed at maintaining flexibility.

He went far beyond asanas and breath-control exercises. He taught us that meditation is the key to calming the mind. Calmness spreads and influences others. It also heals and rejuvenates our body.

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Most people give up as they are unable to control their thoughts. Rishis say that it is easier to tame a wild elephant than one’s restless thoughts. Specific rules which are our servants, not masters, prepare us for meditation. These universal norms are found in the scriptures of various religions. Bondages or snares — primarily hatred, greed and pride — lead to restlessness. Overcoming them makes us fit to meditate.

Many people say they have “no time” for yoga. An IAS officer was asked how he found time for meditation amid his busy schedule. “I don’t know how I could work so much without meditation,” he disclosed. One doesn’t need to go to the caves to meditate. The test is to remain calm amid the turbulence we might face — being “in the world but not of the world”. Yoga means union with God, whose Kingdom is within us.

Driving on the Dakshin Marg in Chandigarh the other day, I saw a young man in an open jeep tailgating two girls on a Scooty. With a deft manoeuvre, they managed to give him the slip. Looking sideways, I shook my head, indicating a mix of disapproval and dismay. The fellow slowed down and said, “Sorry. Won’t do it again.”

If you remain calm, those who come into contact with you will be inspired to change their attitude.

The writer is a 1971 war veteran