1.18 lakh vacancies in Army, 11,000 in Navy, govt tells LS

New Delhi, December 9

The Army has 1.18 lakh vacancies of troops and it advertised 40,000 vacancies this year under the newly introduced Agnipath scheme, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.

MoD supports 54 industries for tech fund New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence is supporting 54 private industries under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) for developing niche technologies. These projects at valued at Rs 283 crore. The ministry, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said 340 applications as expression of interest (EoI) had been received under TDF scheme for the awarded projects so far. It takes about 45 days for disbursing the amount into the account of the company from the date of submission of Bill along with relevant supporting documents received from the company. TNS MoS gives assurance With the improvement in the Covid situation and the start of the recruitment, the vacancies are expected to come down in coming years. Ajay Bhatt, minister of state for defence

The Navy has 11,587 vacancies of sailors, while the Indian Air Force (IAF) has 5,819 vacancies of airmen, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in reply to a question.

The two services have advertised 3,000 posts each under the scheme.

The government will not be required to contribute to any provident fund of the government. There shall be no entitlement to gratuity and any kind of pension benefits in case of Agniveers. Risk and hardship allowances will be given based on the individual’s place of posting.

“In all, 40,000 vacancies have been advertised for JCOs and OR in the Indian Army. A total of 3,000 vacancies were advertised for Agniveers in 2022 in the Navy. Also, 3,000 vacancies were advertised in the Indian Air Force as Agniveer-vayu in 2022,” Bhatt said.

He said all recruitments at the level of jawans were being done under the Agnipath scheme.

Noting that on an average, 60,000 vacancies occur in all three services every year, out of which about 50,000 vacancies are for the Army, the minister said due to the suspension of recruitment rallies in the past two years because of Covid, there was a shortfall of more than 1 lakh jawans in the Army at present.

“With the improvement in the Covid situation and the start of the recruitment, the vacancies are expected to come down in coming years,” Bhatt said.

To a separate question, he said 45,906 acres of defence land under the management of different services and organisations of the Ministry of Defence was lying vacant.

In response to another question, Bhatt said the government had undertaken the modernisation of the defence airfield infrastructure in two phases.

