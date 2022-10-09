Rs 1,200-cr heroin seized near Kochi, six held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

The NCB has said that in a joint operation with the Indian Navy, it has seized 200 kg heroin worth Rs 1,200 crore from an Iranian vessel and arrested six Iranians in sea waters nears Kochi.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Operations), NCB, told mediapersons that the agency has arrested six Iran nationals and seized the boat along with the heroin. They were brought to Mattancherry wharf in Kochi.

“The NCB has now seized the vessel and 200 kg of heroin. The six Iranian crew members have also been arrested under relevant Sections of the NDPS Act,” Singh said, adding that they are being interrogated.

He said the drug was found in 200 packets which have markings and packing specialties unique to Afghanistan-Pakistan drug cartels.

“While some drug packets had ‘scorpion’ seal markings, the others had ‘dragon’ seal markings. The drug was in waterproof seven-layered packing. Preliminary investigation revealed that the seized drug was sourced from Afghanistan and was transported to Pakistan. This consignment was then loaded on the vessel off Pakistan coast in a mid-sea exchange,” the NCB said in a statement.

The vessel then set sail to Indian waters for further delivery of the consignment to a Sri Lankan vessel, it said, while adding that efforts were made to identify and intercept the Sri Lankan vessel but it couldn’t be traced.