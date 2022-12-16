1.3 lakh pilgrims visited Kartarpur Corridor

Since its inauguration on November 9, 2019, the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has been used by around 1.30 lakh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, the government told the Rajya Sabha during the question hour. As a precautionary measure, the corridor was temporarily suspended from March 16, 2020, and reopened on November 17, 2021. TNS
Six states haven’t cut fuel prices, says Puri
Six non-BJP ruled states — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala and Jharkhand — have not reduced VAT in petroleum products, leading to higher prices of petrol and diesel there, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. TNS
No. of pupils going abroad below pre-Covid level
The number of Indians going abroad for studies is yet to reach the pre-Covid levels because of delays in visas and lockdowns in many countries. The number of students who went abroad in 2021 was 4.45 lakh. In 2020, only 2.59 lakh students went abroad. However, in 2019, this number was 5.86 lakh. TNS
No plan for constitutional tag to minority panel
There is no proposal to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Minorities, Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani stated this in the Lok Sabha in reply to a question by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
