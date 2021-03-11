Rs 1.43 crore deposited in Jharkhand IAS officer, husband's accounts: ED

Pooja Singhal transferred Rs 16.57 lakh to her CA’s account

Rs 1.43 crore deposited in Jharkhand IAS officer, husband's accounts: ED

Photo for representation only.

PTI

Ranchi, May 8

Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal and her husband received “huge” cash deposits — to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore — over and above her salary in their accounts, during the period she faced charges of irregularities while being posted as the DM of various districts in the state, the ED has said.

The federal agency also told a special PMLA court in Ranchi that the IAS officer allegedly transferred Rs 16.57 lakh from her “personal account” to those controlled or owned by her CA Suman Kumar.

Kumar was arrested on Saturday for alleged money laundering in a case linked to alleged fraud of MGNREGA money. The 39-year-old was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate from Ranchi after the agency conducted multi-city raids against him, Singhal, her businessman husband Abhishek Jha and others, on May 6.

The special court sent him to ED custody till May 11. Jha is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate here.

The ED said it has seized over Rs 17.79 crore in cash from the residential and office premises of the chartered accountant.

Officials had deployed machines to count the cash haul and photos and videos of this exercise was widely shared over social media.

The overall cash seizure after these raids stands at Rs 19.31 crore. The agency alleged in the court document that Singhal, IAS officer of 2000 batch, used funds that were deposited in “cash” in her banks accounts while she served as DC of three districts during 2007-2013, to purchase life insurance policies.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

2
Haryana

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

3
Himachal

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Assembly gate in Dharamsala

4
Himachal

SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

5
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to call on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC meets

6
Nation

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

7
Chandigarh

Firm selling fakes of apparel brands unearthed in Panchkula

8
Chandigarh

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

10
Patiala

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Don't Miss

View All
Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Top News

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

Punjab Police: IED defused, bid to create terror foiled

Karnal accused supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

Karnal terror suspects supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

Top Pak ultra wanted for civilian killings shot dead in Kulgam

Top Pak ultra wanted for civilian killings shot dead in Kulgam

In Punjab’s meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Teachers say govt ‘apathy’, Covid behind the slump in number...

72% hypertensive unaware of status even as 28% of deaths due to CVD

72% hypertensive unaware of status even as 28% of deaths due to CVD

Cities

View All

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

Developing countries least to blame for carbon emissions says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India’s traditional sources: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Drone to keep an eye on sensitive areas in Patiala

Monthly theatre episode held