Rs 1.47 lakh crore GST collected in Sept

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 1

The gross GST revenue collected in September was Rs 1,47,686 crore, the seventh straight month in which revenues have been above the Rs 1.4-lakh-crore mark.

It is about Rs 4,000 crore higher than the gross GST of Rs 1.43 lakh crore collected in August and 26 per cent higher than the revenues in the same month in 2021.

Revenues from import of goods were 39 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction 22 per cent higher as compared to September 2021.

Barring J&K, higher GST was raised from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh.

The intake from Himachal was Rs 712 crore in September, Rs 3 crore more than Rs 709 crore in August and Rs 746 crore in July. The collections were five per cent higher than the Rs 680 crore collected in September last year.

The collection from Punjab rose to Rs 1,710 crore from Rs 1,651 crore in August and 22 per cent higher than the Rs 1,401 crore collected in September 2021. It was Rs 1,733 crore in July, Rs 1,683 crore in June, Rs 1,833 crore in May and Rs 1,994 crore in April. The collections were 22 per cent higher than Rs 1,402 crore in September last year.

In Haryana, collections for September rose to Rs 7,403 crore from Rs 6,772 crore in August and Rs 6,791 crore in July. As compared to September last year, the intake was 33 per cent higher.

The intake from Delhi rose to Rs 4,741 crore from Rs 4,349 crore in August and Rs 4,327 crore in July. Chandigarh collections also rose to Rs 206 crore in September from Rs 179 crore in August.

Collections from J&K slid slightly to Rs 428 crore from Rs 434 crore in August and Rs 431 crore in July.

This month witnessed the second-highest single-day collection of Rs 49,453 crore on September 20. The day also saw the second-highest number of 8.77 lakh challans filed. “This clearly shows that the GST portal maintained by GSTN has fully stabilised and is glitch free,” said an official news release.