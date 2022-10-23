1,500 obsolete laws to be repealed: Rijiju

PTI

Shillong, October 22

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted lesser government role in people’s lives and the Centre would repeal more than 1,500 obsolete and archaic laws during the winter session of Parliament.

Obsolete laws were impediments in the normal life of common people and did not have relevance in the present time, nor deserved to remain in the statute books, Rijiju said addressing the ‘Rozgar Mela’ programme here.

“It is the PM’s desire to reduce the compliance burden of the people, to ensure that they can live as peacefully as possible. He wants less government role in the life of the common people,” Rijiju said. Modi on Saturday launched Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel.“We have decided to remove all obsolete archaic laws from the statute as unnecessary laws are a burden to the common man. We have decided to revoke more than 1,500 laws in the winter session of Parliament. I am ready to introduce many more repealment acts,” he said.

Laws, he said, were meant to facilitate justice for the common people and not trouble them. “These are meant to prescribe certain mechanisms to ensure that the life of common people is as normal as possible,” he said.

Rijiju praised for the NPP-led government in Meghalaya but expressed the desire that BJP be given more role in the BJP in the government for more benefit to the common people. Meghalaya Assembly poll is due in about four months’ time. Rijiju said the Centre was giving special focus to NE and there is no reason why the region will lag behind in any sector.