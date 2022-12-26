1.64 lakh died by suicide during Covid-hit 2021

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, December 25

The year 2021, which witnessed a ravaging second wave of the Covid pandemic with lakhs of casualties in India, also led to high suicide incidence (1,64,033). Daily wage earners, housewives, professionals, self-employed and unemployed individuals and students proved to be the most vulnerable sections of society, government data has revealed.

Starting March 1, 2021, India witnessed a little over 2.5 lakh Covid deaths. Before that, over 1.5 lakh deaths were reported, according to official data. Between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, 4,81,000 deaths were reported.

The recent data released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the number of people dying by suicide in 2021 shows how Covid-induced socio-economic stress wreaked havoc on the lives of daily earners, housewives, students, professionals, unemployed and self-employed persons, who accounted for 78 per cent of those who died by suicide.

As many as 42,004 daily earners died by suicide, making them the largest group to have died by suicide. The housewives accounted for the second highest with 23,179 of them committing suicide in that year.

With economic activities coming to a grinding halt before, during and post the second wave of the pandemic, 20,231 self-employed individuals took the extreme step of.

Owing to the cyclic impact on the business environment, 15,870 professional died by suicide.

As many as 13,714 unemployed persons and 13,089 students died by suicide during the year.