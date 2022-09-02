 1,842 cases disposed of by Supreme Court in last 4 days: CJI UU Lalit : The Tribune India

1,842 cases disposed of by Supreme Court in last 4 days: CJI UU Lalit

On his first working day on August 29, CJI’s Bench completed by 1 pm hearing in 62 cases, including 10 PILs, listed before it, in addition to the ‘mentioning’ matters

1,842 cases disposed of by Supreme Court in last 4 days: CJI UU Lalit

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit. PTI file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

The Supreme Court has disposed of 1,842 cases in the last four days, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit said on Friday.

“The total number of miscellaneous cases disposed of in the last four days was 1,296 and regular matter disposed of was 106. The court staff has informed me. This shows the court has been functioning at this pace. The Supreme Court also disposed of 440 transfer petitions in the last four days,” the CJI said at a felicitation function organized by the Bar Council of India – which regulates the legal profession in the country.

As on September 1, 2022, there were 70,310 cases—51,839 admission matters and 18,471 regular hearing matters—pending in the Supreme Court.

Justice Lalit said he will try his best in his short tenure as CJI to live up to the expectations. “I will do my best to live up to your expectations and be worthy to stand before you after three months and get more flowers than I received today,” he said.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said, “Quality of work is important and not the length of tenure. Hitting a century as soon as you come means you won the game.”

Justice Lalit, who took over as the 49th CJI on August 27, will have a 74-day tenure and will retire on November 8. He has announced that he would strive to have one Constitution Bench functioning throughout the year; streamline the system of urgent mentioning and bring transparency to the system. On his first working day on August 29, the CJI’s Bench completed by 1 pm hearing in 62 cases, including 10 PILs, listed before it, in addition to the ‘mentioning’ matters.

“The Supreme Court will try to dispose of as many cases as possible and as much as you bring to the Supreme Court and let this message go to all nook and corner of this country,” he added.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

1st indigenous cervical cancer vaccine by December

2
Chandigarh

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

3
Punjab

Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy

4
Diaspora

Video: 'You Indians are parasites, will commit genocide on white race, go back to your country': US tourist racially abuses Indian man in Poland

5
Nation

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

6
Trending

Little boy performs 'giddha' in classroom without missing a beat; adorable video leaves Internet in awe

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

8
Punjab

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father receives ‘death threat’ email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

10
Himachal

Illegal drug factory manufacturing spurious drugs sealed in Himachal's Baddi

Don't Miss

View All
UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

Top News

Made-in-India Vikrant joins naval fleet

Made-in-India Vikrant joins naval fleet

India in select league with 40K tonne-plus warships

Navy pushes for third carrier, a 65,000-tonne warship

Navy pushes for third carrier, a 65,000-tonne warship

Karnataka Murugha math seer hospitalised after being arrested in sexual abuse case

Sexual abuse case: Karnataka Murugha Math seer remanded in police custody till September 5

Pontiff of one of most prominent and influential Lingayat Ma...

PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant, 1st India-made aircraft carrier, today

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Man accused of drug peddling jumps off roof in Amritsar to escape cops

Amritsar: Sugarcane growers demand settlement of Rs 6.78-cr dues

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

Deep nexus: Two booked for illegal mining in Amritsar

Husband ‘slaps’ MLA, video viral

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 Rehri market; over 100 shops gutted

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

Chandigarh: Sextortion gang faces 11 FIRs in other states

Most vending sites vacant, MC plans five 'model' zones in Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GST mop-up rises by 24% in August

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for ‘illegal award of contract to daughter’ during his term at KVIC

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

Central Vista: Delhi panel gives green nod to ‘Executive Enclave’ which will house new PMO

Fake TTEs operating at New Delhi railway station arrested: Northern Railways

Woman dies in Noida after treatment at IVF centre run by fake doctor

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

3 days after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ ceremony, litter at Jalandhar stadium yet to be lifted

Block-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ begin across Jalandhar district

9 test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

At 73, Spic Macay founder cycles to propagate art & culture

1.45 lakh litres of ‘lahan’—raw material for country liquor — seized and destroyed in Ludhiana

1.45 lakh litres of ‘lahan’—raw material for country liquor — seized and destroyed in Ludhiana

Close shave as portion of unsafe building collapses again in city

Yet another fire at MC’s main garbage dumpsite

Covid-19: Eight more contract virus in dist

Government will probe misutilisation of CRPF flats in Dugri, says minister

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

88 parks under Patiala MC's TP schemes encroached upon

Rivals Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bharat Bhushan Ashu lodged in Patiala jail, but separate cells

Laser marking must on subsidised farm tools: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Punjabi University students postpone protest