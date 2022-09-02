1,842 cases disposed of by Supreme Court in last 4 days: CJI UU Lalit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

The Supreme Court has disposed of 1,842 cases in the last four days, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit said on Friday.

“The total number of miscellaneous cases disposed of in the last four days was 1,296 and regular matter disposed of was 106. The court staff has informed me. This shows the court has been functioning at this pace. The Supreme Court also disposed of 440 transfer petitions in the last four days,” the CJI said at a felicitation function organized by the Bar Council of India – which regulates the legal profession in the country.

As on September 1, 2022, there were 70,310 cases—51,839 admission matters and 18,471 regular hearing matters—pending in the Supreme Court.

Justice Lalit said he will try his best in his short tenure as CJI to live up to the expectations. “I will do my best to live up to your expectations and be worthy to stand before you after three months and get more flowers than I received today,” he said.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said, “Quality of work is important and not the length of tenure. Hitting a century as soon as you come means you won the game.”

Justice Lalit, who took over as the 49th CJI on August 27, will have a 74-day tenure and will retire on November 8. He has announced that he would strive to have one Constitution Bench functioning throughout the year; streamline the system of urgent mentioning and bring transparency to the system. On his first working day on August 29, the CJI’s Bench completed by 1 pm hearing in 62 cases, including 10 PILs, listed before it, in addition to the ‘mentioning’ matters.

“The Supreme Court will try to dispose of as many cases as possible and as much as you bring to the Supreme Court and let this message go to all nook and corner of this country,” he added.