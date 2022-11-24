1 killed, 14 injured in clash between two groups over land dispute in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), November 24
A 25-year-old man was killed and at least 14 others were injured after a clash broke out between two groups over a land dispute here, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place at Atali village under the Budhana police station area limits, they said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Viney Gautem said trouble started after a confrontation that broke out between two men—Ramsawroop and Brahampal—turned violent.
The fight escalated and both the groups, belonging to different castes, attacked each other with sticks and sharp weapons, leaving 14 injured. Another man identified as Amit Kumar was killed in the incident, the senior police official said.
The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, adding that three people have been taken into custody and a probe has been initiated.
The altercation started when Brahampal went to work in the field and Ramsawroop objected to it, police said.
Security has been tightened in the village and extra force has been deployed as a precautionary measure, police said.
