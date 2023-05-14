 1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained : The Tribune India

1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained

The violence took place after a religious post which went viral on a social media platform, said police

Police and other security personnel attempt to maintain law and order after a clash broke out between members of two communities over a social media post, in Akola, Maharashtra. PTI Photo



PTI

Akola, May 14

One person was killed and eight others, including two policemen, were injured after a clash broke out between members of two communities in Maharashtra’s Akola city over a social media post, officials said on Sunday.

The police have detained 26 people in connection with the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday in the sensitive Old City area, they said.

District Magistrate Neema Arora ordered the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits unlawful assembly of people, in four police station areas in the city to maintain law and order.

The violence took place after a religious post which went viral on a social media platform, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandip Ghuge said.

Members of the two groups pelted stones at each other. Some vehicles were also damaged in the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Monika Raut said.

"One person was killed and eight others were injured. Those injured included two policemen who were hurt when the rioters pelted stones," Ghuge said.

Police used tear gas to disperse the rioters and the situation was now under control, Raut said.

The police have registered two cases and detained 26 people in connection with the incident, SP Ghuge said.

According to local administration, state Deputy State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the guardian minister of Akola district, was monitoring the situation and appealed to people to maintain peace.

Heavy security was deployed in the city following the incident, ASP Raut said.

One thousand personnel of the State Reserve Police from Amravati have been deployed in Akola city, she said.

The police appealed to citizens not to panic and not to believe in any rumour.  

#Maharashtra #Social Media

