1 killed in Kerala after drunk man fires shots at crowd

Idukki (Kerala), March 27
One person was killed and another injured after an inebriated man allegedly fired shots at a crowd from a country-made gun at Moolamattom near here, the police said.
Idukki resident Sanal Babu (33) lost his life in the firing while his friend Pradeep got injured and has been admitted to Kolancherry Medical College near here.
Police arrested Philip Martin (33) for firing at the crowd.
The incident happened late on Saturday night when Martin and his friend came to a wayside eatery and asked for food.
"The duo started abusing the owner of the eatery as there was no food. The people at the eatery objected to it. Enraged, Martin went to his house nearby and came back with a gun and fired in the air," a senior police official told PTI.
The official said after firing in the air, Martin got into the car to leave but came out of the vehicle seeing a crowd gathering and fired shots again.
"However, this time two people who were travelling through the area got hit. One person died and another was injured," the official said.
Later in the night, police arrested Martin and an investigation is on.
