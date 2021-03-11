1 more held in Shaheen Bagh drug haul case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today arrested one more person as part of its probe linked to the busting of an India-Afghan narcotics syndicate and seizure of about 50 kg of heroin from south Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area last week, officials said.

With the latest arrest of an Indian man living in Laxmi Nagar of the Capital, the total number of those apprehended in the case has gone up to five, including two Afghan nationals, the officials said. All accused have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officials added.

NCB Director General SN Pradhan had last week said terror links with this narcotics trafficking case “could not be ruled out” and the agency was probing these connections further.

The NCB had on Thursday said it seized about 50 kg of “high-quality” heroin packed in e-commerce companies’ wrappers, following raids at a residential premise in the Shaheen Bagh-Jamia Nagar here.

NCB Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh had said during a press briefing that cash amounting to Rs 30 lakh was also seized during the operation.