1 person killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; traffic affected

Mumbai, August 3
A person was killed and two others received injuries when a speeding glass-laden truck overturned after hitting another truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.
Vehicular movement on a Mumbai-bound lane was affected for a few hours it was closed between 5.30 am to 8.30 am to remove the truck and the glass material scattered on the road, an official said.
The accident took place when the truck carrying the glass material rammed into another truck from its rear side and then overturned on the expressway in Khopoli area, he said.
Three persons received serious injuries and were taken to hospital. One of them, identified as Sadanand Patil (43), driver of the glass-laden truck, succumbed to injuries during treatment, the official said.
The Mumbai-bound lane was opened for traffic after 8.30 am and the vehicular movement was slow, he said.
