10 Bengaluru cops injured in honey bee attack, 2 in ICU

Bengaluru, March 10

Around 10 policemen, among others, sustained injuries after they came under an attack by honey bees at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The impact was such that two policemen had to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a nearby hospital.

The police personnel were deputed in large numbers at the Freedom Park as a number of organizations were staging a protest there. Suddenly, thousands of honey bees came from nowhere and attacked the policemen and others.

According to the police, the incident took place before the protests started at the Freedom Park, else it would have been a disaster as the premises can accommodate thousands of people.

Recently, the Karnataka High Court had taken the police department and the state government to task for allowing protest marches in the city. The court had directed to limit the protests to the Freedom Park premises and ensure that no trouble is caused to vehicle riders.

DCP (West), Sanjeev Patil, said that honey bees attacked the 'bandobast' staff, including lady police officers. One inspector and eight other police personnel have been admitted to the hospital.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the honey bees attacked naturally or it was a deliberate act by some miscreants, Patil said. IANS