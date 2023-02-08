10 Indians stuck in remote areas of earthquake-hit Turkey, but safe: MEA

New Delhi, February 8
Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of earthquake-hit Turkey but they are safe while one citizen is missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.
Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said the Indians in Turkey are relatively safe.
He said the government is in touch with the family members of the Indian who is missing in Turkiye.
India has already sent relief materials to Turkey in four military transport aircraft.
The death toll in Turkey and Syria due to the 7.3-magnitude earthquake has gone past 11,000.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Trust of Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can’t destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha
Says 2004-2014 was a lost decade but 2030 will be India’s de...
RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal
UPI soon for all in-bound travellers, coin-vending machines:...
It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi
He said the prime minister did not answer the questions he h...
Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years
All promotional cases to be kept outside the purview of the ...
Supreme Court agrees to set up new Bench to hear review petition in Chhawla gangrape-murder case
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells a Bench led by CJI DY C...