10 installations in six states, UT 'sensitive'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

The Centre has notified 10 installations in six states and a union territory (UT) as “sensitive” and has made them out of bounds for the general public, saying any information with regard to certain activities carried out on these premises may be misused by India’s enemies.

Without identifying the exact locations of these “sensitive” installations, sources in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar had two such premises each, while Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands had one each.

They said the MHA, while invoking the Official Secrets Act, in a notification said, “The central government...considers it important that special precautions are taken to prevent access of unauthorised persons to such places.”