15 killed as power transformer explodes in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital

An injured being taken to hospital. PTI



PTI

Dehradun, July 19

Fifteen people were killed and several injured as a power transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, an official said on Wednesday.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

