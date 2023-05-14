10 Manipur MLAs seek separate governing body

PTI

Aizawl, May 13

In all, 10 tribal MLAs belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group in Manipur have urged the Centre to create a separate administration for their community in the wake of the recent violent clashes between the Meiteis and tribals.

Of the 10 legislators, seven belong to the BJP, two from Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) and one Independent.

The two KPA and Independent MLAs are also part of the NDA led by the BJP.

“As the state of Manipur has miserably failed to protect us, we seek from the Union of India a separate administration under the Constitution of India and live peacefully as neighbours with the state of Manipur,” the MLAs said in a statement on Friday.

The legislators alleged that violence was perpetrated by the majority Meitei community and was “tacitly supported” by the BJP-run state government.

“The unabated violence that began on May 3, 2023, in Manipur perpetrated by majority Meiteis tacitly supported by the Manipur Government against the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zorni hill tribals has already partitioned the state and effected a total separation from the state of Manipur,” the statement said.

The MLAs are Haokholet Kipgen, Ngursanglur Sanate, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing, Letpao Haokip, LM Khaute, Letzamang Haokip, Chinlunthang, Paolienlal Haokip, Nemcha Kipgen and Vungjagin Valte.

“…As elected representatives of our people, we mirror the sentiments of our people and endorse their political aspiration of separation from the state of Manipur. We have also decided to hold a political consultation with our people at the earliest regarding further steps to be taken by us,” the statement said.