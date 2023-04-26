10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada, April 26
Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, officials said.
The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.
The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur.
Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said.
Further details were awaited.
