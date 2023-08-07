10-year-old girl dies by suicide after fight with twin sister over mobile phone in West Bengal's Nadia

Krishnaganj (West Bengal), August 7
A 10-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in West Bengal’s Nadia district after a fight with her twin sister over playing games on mobile phone, police said on Monday.
The incident happened on Sunday night in Kadadanga in Krishnaganj police station area along the Bangladesh border, they said.
The two sisters, studying in class 4, were playing a game on their mobile phone. Suddenly, one of them snatched the phone from the other, leading to a fight, police said.
After the fight, one of the sisters went to a room and allegedly hanged herself. Family members rescued her and took her to the Krishnaganj Rural Hospital but doctors declared her brought dead, police said.
The body was sent to Shakti Nagar Hospital for a post-mortem examination on Monday.
Police said an investigation is underway.
