Rs 100-cr hidden income 'detected' after raids on 2 Maharashtra groups

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) today said I-T sleuths have detected Rs 100 crore hidden income after their recent raids on two Maharashtra-based business groups.

Meanwhile, Income Tax (I-T) Department officials also conducted searches at the premises of Manipal group of educational institutions and hospitals in Bengaluru and Udupi, on which Congress leader Jairam Ramesh remarked: “What sort of vendetta is this?”

In an official statement, the CBDT said the searches were launched on August 25 against the two groups that have not been identified by the authorities and are engaged in the business of sand mining, sugar manufacturing, road construction, healthcare and running of medical college, officials said.

More than 20 premises located in Solapur, Osmanabad, Nashik and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra were covered as part of the action.

On September 7, tax sleuths carried out search and seizure operations at various places including hospitals in Bengaluru and Udupi belonging to the Manipal Group. They raided the office of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal in Udupi district and Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru.