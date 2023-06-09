Rs 101-cr package for Manipur okayed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The Centre today approved a special relief package worth Rs 101.75 crore for ethnic violence-hit Manipur, which largely remained peaceful, as no incident of violent act has been reported from the state in the last 48 hours.

In a statement, security adviser to the Manipur Government Kuldiep Singh said, “The situation in Manipur remained peaceful and under control. No incident of violence has been reported in the last 48 hours in the state.”

Singh went on to add that in order to “provide relief to displaced people in Manipur, the MHA has approved a Rs 101.75-crore relief package.”

During his Manipur visit last week, Home Minister Amit Shah had directed the Government of Manipur to send a request to the MHA for a relief package for displaced people.

Singh, however, said, security measures are in place in all vulnerable areas. “The combined teams of state and Central forces have intensified combing operations in many parts of the state,” he added.