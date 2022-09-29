Rs 10K cr for revamp of 3 railway stations

New Delhi, September 28

The Centre on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Indian Railways for redeveloping New Delhi, Mumbai's CST and Ahmedabad railway stations. Briefing mediapersons, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a meeting of the Union Cabinet had approved an expenditure of Rs10,000 crore for the three stations.

He said a common feature would be “roof plazas.” Built in the area above platforms and railway tracks, these would house food courts, shops and children’s play area. Passengers would have to go down to board a train.The station exit too would by through the roof plaza.

Mumbai

Assuring the vendors, he said they would be shifted from the platforms to roof plazas. Vaishnaw said the heritage structure of CST-Mumbai, would remain untouched. It would have two hubs, one for suburban trains and the other for long-distance trains. The New Delhi station would integrate train services with buses, autos and metro rail services. Tenders inviting bids for executing the work would be issued within 10 days. Modular technology would be used to complete the work at the earliest. — TNS